BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.74. 266,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.09. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$13.88.

Get BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.