BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Declares GBX 1.32 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BHI traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 87.10 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.49. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.93 million and a P/E ratio of 40.71.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

