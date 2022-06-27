BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Declares GBX 1.32 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BHI traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 87.10 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.49. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.93 million and a P/E ratio of 40.71.
