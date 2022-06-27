Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.11.

BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.22. 90,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.03 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

