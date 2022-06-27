Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT Raised to SEK 390 at Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 385 to SEK 390 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

