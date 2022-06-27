Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 8,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 557,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 59,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,671,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,499 shares of company stock worth $23,606,985. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

