Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 86,110 shares.The stock last traded at $24.23 and had previously closed at $23.12.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.