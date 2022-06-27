Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT at $6.95

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.