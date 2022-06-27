Brokerages Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT at $62.68

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.68.

Several analysts recently commented on CDMGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Icade from €74.00 ($77.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Icade from €81.50 ($85.79) to €68.50 ($72.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Icade to €64.20 ($67.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Icade from €78.00 ($82.11) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Icade has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.