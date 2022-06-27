Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $140.78

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Royal Gold by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

