Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $219.00

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

