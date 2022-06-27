BTIG Research Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PODD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.67.

Shares of PODD opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.48 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 476.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,638.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

