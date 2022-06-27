Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBY. Barclays increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.01) to GBX 2,070 ($25.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($27.93) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.76) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,119.17 ($25.96).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,698 ($20.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 35.40 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.82), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($681,664.75).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

