Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 253,438 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 580,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

