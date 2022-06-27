Cadence Bank NA Buys 291 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

PRF stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

