Cadence Bank NA Buys 840 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 27,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

