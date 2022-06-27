Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

