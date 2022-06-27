Cadence Bank NA Has $2.53 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

