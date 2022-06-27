Cadence Bank NA Has $8.04 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $124.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $341.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

