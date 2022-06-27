Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $90.36. 22,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

