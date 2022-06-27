Cadence Bank NA Sells 542 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. 167,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,496,855. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

