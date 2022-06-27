Cadence Bank NA Sells 629 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.53. 7,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,275. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

