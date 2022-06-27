Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $20.17. Cadre shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,752 shares.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

