Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

