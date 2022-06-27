Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CXBMF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

About Calibre Mining (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.