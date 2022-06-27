Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $113.43. 113,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

