Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($242.11) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
