Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capita has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get Capita alerts:

About Capita (Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.