Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capita has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.
