Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,272. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

