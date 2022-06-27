Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

