Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,595,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29.

