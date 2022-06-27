Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

