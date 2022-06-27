Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.72. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

