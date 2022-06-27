Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.72. 15,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $293.17.
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.