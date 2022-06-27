Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 9,750 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

