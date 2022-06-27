Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,000 shares of company stock worth $92,622,660. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,097. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

