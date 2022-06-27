Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.00. 37,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

