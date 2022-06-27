Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

