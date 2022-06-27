Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,156,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $295.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

