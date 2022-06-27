Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $191.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

