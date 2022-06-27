Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after buying an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,439,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

