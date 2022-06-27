Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,799 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 3.1% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.34 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

