Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.94. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 5,009 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZOO. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,673,000. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 4,877,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

