C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 288 ($3.53) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $$2.67 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. C&C Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.72.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

