Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($67.37) to €63.00 ($66.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $20.58 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

