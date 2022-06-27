Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

