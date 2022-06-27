Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Head to Head Survey

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Cerner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.70

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 0 7 1 0 2.13

Cerner has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75%

Summary

Cerner beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

