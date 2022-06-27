ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $30,367.64 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CHPT stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
