ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $30,367.64 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHPT stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

