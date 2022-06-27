Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on August 11th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider David Harrison acquired 6,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.29 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,563.67 ($24,696.99).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

