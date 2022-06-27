Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 20,743 shares.The stock last traded at $78.48 and had previously closed at $78.04.
The company has a market cap of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
