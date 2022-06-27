China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declares $0.92 Dividend

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9224 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
CICHY stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
