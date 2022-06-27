China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declares $0.92 Dividend

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9224 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CICHY stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.