CIBC Cuts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE MRG.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.26. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

